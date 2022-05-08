UrduPoint.com

IUB Spending Rs 12b On Projects To Get Into Top Rank Among World's 100 Varsities: VC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

IUB spending Rs 12b on projects to get into top rank among world's 100 varsities: VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the educational development projects worth more than Rs. 12 billion were currently under completion in the University. These projects, he said are part of an expansion plan to make the university one of the top 100 universities in the world. For this purpose, the University is conducting research and teaching in more than 300 disciplines, he said while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the University's Ahmedpur campus here Sunday. The VC said, the number of faculty members has also exceeded 1250 and the timely completion of these mega projects initiated by the University on its own, will prove the milestones in the educational development of Bahawalpur. He expressed the hope that the cooperation and support from the Federal and provincial governments and knowledge-friendly leadership would bring the real change in the region. He said, thousands of students of Bahawalpur Division are already big fans of the knowledge-friendly Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif who have benefited from the thousands of laptops and billions of rupees of PEEF scholarships provided by him. They are also optimistic about the development of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the present government, he expressed and added that in view of the extraordinary growth and expansion of the University in the last 3 years, the same proportion of infrastructure was required.

These development projects were initiated through various means including the federal government's special development package, public-private partnership and the University's own development budget and resources, he also told.

The VC said that the University is also working hard to set up new campuses so that high-quality education could be provided to the students at their doorstep. The foundation stone of the Ahmedpur East Campus building has been laid for this purpose, he said and added, progress is being made for Liaquatpur Campus and similar campuses will be set up in other districts and tehsils as well. He said that a unique public-private partnership program of its kind has been launched at the Islamia University under which development projects worth over Rs. 4 billion are being implemented in the University. These include the construction of teaching buildings, hostels and roads, he told. He said the transport fleet of the University is currently providing travel facilities to more than 60,000 students and employees and these facilities are being provided both inter-city and intra-city. Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses are also providing transportation facilities to the students from their surrounding towns and villages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Budget Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Same Bahawalnagar Liaquatpur Sunday IUB From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

15 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

15 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.