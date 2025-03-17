IUB Stands 2nd In Pakistan In Accredited Journals By HEC
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has achieved a significant milestone by securing second position nationwide in the accredited journals as per the list of HEC accredited national research journals published on the official website of the Higher education Commission.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran was briefed by Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif. The Vice Chancellor said that this achievement reflects the commitment of Jamia Islamia to promote quality research and foster academic excellence. He also appreciated the efforts of the editorial teams of research journals of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur who have played a significant role in the academic and research performance of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Dr. Muhammad Atif said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has successfully published 23 HEC-accredited journals under the administrative domain of ORIC. The Vice Chancellor appreciated it and said that this initiative demonstrates the university’s commitment to advancing research in diverse academic fields. This achievement is the result of the efforts of the editorial teams and the strategic initiatives taken by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, which is the beginning of the open journal system and the journal subscription model of the university and will lead to strengthening the university’s research infrastructure and national standing.
