IUB Stands Among Top 801 Universities Of World
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Times Higher education, an international university ranking organization, has released the World University Rankings for the year 2025. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been included among the first 801 universities globally and among the top 10 universities nationally.
Director Quality Enhancement Cell, IUB, Prof Dr Muhammad Asadullah Madani
said that among the total of 2092 universities included in the global ranking, the Islamia University
had been included in the list of 801-1000 universities in the world.
In Pakistan, 47 universities were included
in the ranking at the national level and the Islamia University was included in the first 10 universities.
Dr Asadullah Madani congratulated teachers and students.
Academic circles praised the Islamia University's remarkable improvement in global and national level ranking and termed it as auspicious for social, educational and economic development of the region.
