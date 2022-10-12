UrduPoint.com

IUB Stands At First Position In Pakistan In Citation Category

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

IUB stands at first position in Pakistan in citation category

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :In the 2023 ranking of Times Higher Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has achieved the first position in Pakistan in the citations category. Overall, the IUB has secured second position in Punjab and seventh position among public sector universities in Pakistan.

According to the latest ranking of Times Higher Education, the University has improved from 1001-1200 to the position of 801-1000 worldwide. 53 universities across Pakistan including the IUB have been included in the ranking of global universities for the year 2023 released by Times Higher Education. The most important achievement is the first position across Pakistan in the citations category. This is proof of the clear superiority of the University in the field of research.

It is worth mentioning that in the last three years, the IUB has been participating in the global ranking. According to the Times Higher education ranking of 2023, the IUB scored 12.1 points in the research category, 37.1 points in industrial income, 62.9 points in citations and 43.2 points in international outlook. Education circles, teachers, and students have paid tribute to the leadership of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and appreciated the extraordinary progress of the IUB in the global ranking. Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani, faculty, employees, and students on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Progress IUB From

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.