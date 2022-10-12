IUB stands at first position in Pakistan in citation category

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :In the 2023 ranking of Times Higher Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has achieved the first position in Pakistan in the citations category. Overall, the IUB has secured second position in Punjab and seventh position among public sector universities in Pakistan.

According to the latest ranking of Times Higher Education, the University has improved from 1001-1200 to the position of 801-1000 worldwide. 53 universities across Pakistan including the IUB have been included in the ranking of global universities for the year 2023 released by Times Higher Education. The most important achievement is the first position across Pakistan in the citations category. This is proof of the clear superiority of the University in the field of research.

It is worth mentioning that in the last three years, the IUB has been participating in the global ranking. According to the Times Higher education ranking of 2023, the IUB scored 12.1 points in the research category, 37.1 points in industrial income, 62.9 points in citations and 43.2 points in international outlook. Education circles, teachers, and students have paid tribute to the leadership of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and appreciated the extraordinary progress of the IUB in the global ranking. Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani, faculty, employees, and students on this occasion.