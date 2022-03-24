UrduPoint.com

IUB Starts Classes To Prepare Students For CSS, PMS

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 07:41 PM





BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has formally started preparation classes for CSS, PMS, and other competitive exams at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

In this regard, the classes for compulsory courses have been started for the first batch of CSS under the auspices of the Directorate of Career Counseling and Placement. Director CCPC Shahid Durrani along with course instructors including Dr. Jam Sajjad Hussain, Zunair Hashmi, and others said in order to materialize the vision of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the Competitive Exams Center has been established in the Management Sciences Building.

He said initially we have started preparations of compulsory courses of the CSS. "Onward, we shall be starting CSS and PMS with full-scale batches," he said, adding the vision of the Vice-Chancellor is to produce trained, a civilized, and knowledgeable lot for the bureaucracy. In this regard, the kick-off session launched the other day has provided the floor to launch CSS-01-compulsory sessions.

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob said the untiring efforts of team ICEC and CCPC materialized the idea of establishing a competitive exams center at IUB to provide comprehensive guidance to the aspirants of South-Punjab. "I congratulate and appreciate the efforts of team ICEC and CCPC for their extraordinary dedication, and commitment to achieving excellence, and successfully starting the first session of CSS at IUB," he commented. He appreciated the collective efforts of the IUB team for making this venture possible in a short span of time. The Director CCPC also said that prior to the commencement of the session, several awareness sessions were conducted to sensitize the scope of various competitive examinations at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, and Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur Campuses of the University. Keeping in view the ground realities and financial constraints of the native hoi polloi, ICEC is offering affordable coaching for various competitive examinations.

