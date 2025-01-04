Open Menu

IUB Student Honoured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

IUB student honoured

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A student of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) was honoured with "Youth Icon Award" on her role in efforts for youth empowerment.

According to an official press release, Nimra Mahmood, a student of Islamia University Bahawalpur, has been awarded Youth Icon Award.

The award was given away to her by the Youth Parliament Summitt.

Nimra was assigned the task by the varisty to work for the IUB Character Building Society. She as President, IUB Character Building Society, worked on project “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr. Adnan Bukhari, Adviser to IUB Character Building Society. appreciated Nimra for playing a pivotal role in running a campaign for youth empowerment.

Related Topics

Parliament Student Bahawalpur IUB

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

22 minutes ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

37 minutes ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

3 hours ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

4 hours ago
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

4 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

5 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan