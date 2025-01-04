IUB Student Honoured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A student of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) was honoured with "Youth Icon Award" on her role in efforts for youth empowerment.
According to an official press release, Nimra Mahmood, a student of Islamia University Bahawalpur, has been awarded Youth Icon Award.
The award was given away to her by the Youth Parliament Summitt.
Nimra was assigned the task by the varisty to work for the IUB Character Building Society. She as President, IUB Character Building Society, worked on project “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr. Adnan Bukhari, Adviser to IUB Character Building Society. appreciated Nimra for playing a pivotal role in running a campaign for youth empowerment.
Recent Stories
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man hit to death by train2 minutes ago
-
IUB student honoured2 minutes ago
-
Bhutto’s 97th birth anniversary on 5th2 minutes ago
-
Two-Day session of 'National Curriculum Review Committee' concluded at IUB12 minutes ago
-
Bandits kill woman12 minutes ago
-
PPP Chairman strongly condemns firing on convoy in Kurram12 minutes ago
-
Trader shot dead for resisting robbery12 minutes ago
-
CM's Special Assistant inspect wheat warehouses before onset of procurement season12 minutes ago
-
NA speaker condemns attack on convoy in Kurram22 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns firing incident in Kurram22 minutes ago
-
ACE arrests Nikah Khawan for making fake marriage certificates22 minutes ago
-
Female drug dealer held in DIKhan22 minutes ago