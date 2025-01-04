IUB student honoured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A student of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) was honoured with "Youth Icon Award" on her role in efforts for youth empowerment.

According to an official press release, Nimra Mahmood, a student of Islamia University Bahawalpur, has been awarded Youth Icon Award.

The award was given away to her by the Youth Parliament Summitt.

Nimra was assigned the task by the varisty to work for the IUB Character Building Society. She as President, IUB Character Building Society, worked on project “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dr. Adnan Bukhari, Adviser to IUB Character Building Society. appreciated Nimra for playing a pivotal role in running a campaign for youth empowerment.