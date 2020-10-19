UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB Students Win Position In Triathlon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

IUB students win position in triathlon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Triathlon Competition 2020 was held under the auspices of Pakistan Army. The students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) also participated in the competition under the supervision of Dr. Azhar Hussain, Advisor IUB Student Society.

Hafiz Marjan Haider and Aqib Razzaq got 2nd position and won a cash prize in University/College Category. Pak Army gifted cycles to all eight participants of the university. Overall 350 athletes took part in the event from across the country. IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated the university students participated and won prizes in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Student Bahawalpur IUB 2020 Event All From

Recent Stories

Neither IGP Singh was abducted nor was he forced t ..

5 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces Arts for Health and Wel ..

8 minutes ago

14 smoke emitting vehicles fined

1 second ago

Pakistan Cycling Federation celebrate Pink Ribbon ..

2 seconds ago

Training classes under 'Hunarmand Pakistan' to be ..

4 seconds ago

Czech Labor Minister Calls Prime Minister 'Moron' ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.