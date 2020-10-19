IUB students win position in triathlon

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Triathlon Competition 2020 was held under the auspices of Pakistan Army. The students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) also participated in the competition under the supervision of Dr. Azhar Hussain, Advisor IUB Student Society.

Hafiz Marjan Haider and Aqib Razzaq got 2nd position and won a cash prize in University/College Category. Pak Army gifted cycles to all eight participants of the university. Overall 350 athletes took part in the event from across the country. IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated the university students participated and won prizes in the event.