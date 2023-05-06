IUB taking steps to bridge academia-industry linkages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The initiatives of bridging academia-industry linkage and quality education are bearing fruits as the graduates of Islamia University Bahawalpur are making impressive entries in bigger markets and notable organizations.

As many as 8 computing faculty students have secured employment even before their degree completion.

Last year too, the 7th and 8th semesters students of the engineering faculty of Islamia University Bahawalpur were placed in the Lakson Group of Companies in Karachi and these resources have excelled in their careers in the shortest period of time.

The Directorate of Career Counseling and Placement Center at Islamia University Bahawalpur arranged a recruitment drive for Infotech, a reputed IT and financial solution company.

The recruitment team of Infotech, led by Chief HR Officer Khurram Munir visited the campus and called on the Vice Chancellor Engr.Prof.Dr.AtharMahboob, Director Career Counseling and Placement Center and Director IT.

They were made to visit the campus, interacted with faculty members, and witnessed the IT infrastructure of IUB.

Team Infotech was highly impressed with the infrastructure, maintenance, teaching practices, skillset of candidates, student engagement activities, and initiatives of industrial onboarding.

While talking to the delegation, the Vice Chancellor Engr.Prof.Dr.Athar Mahboob welcomed and thanked the team Infotech. He briefed them about the latest development and initiatives that have been taken in the last four years to promote higher education and placements of IUB graduates.

In order to further strengthen this bonding, Infotech will set up its local office inside the campus and will place hired graduates of IUB here. This will open up doors for other big Names in IT and technology to set up their offices in the upcoming IUB Software Technology Park, resulting in skills development and placement of graduates.