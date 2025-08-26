IUB To Celebrate Ashra Rahmatullil Aalameen (SAW)
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has commenced preparations to observe Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAW) in line with Federal and provincial directives to mark the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran emphasized the spiritual and historical significance of this holy month, noting that it commemorates 1500 years since the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for bestowing the nation with the blessing of the Prophet (PBUH) and highlighted the importance of celebrating this occasion with reverence and devotion.
In collaboration with the Department of Public Relations and various student societies, the Seerat Chair has announced an extensive lineup of programs aimed at engaging faculty, students, and the broader public through both academic and spiritual events.
Dean of the Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, revealed that this year’s central theme will be “State Responsibilities in the Positive Use of Social Media: In the Light of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).” The program schedule includes a National Seerat Conference, Mahafil-e-Hamd-o-Naat, speech and essay competitions, debates, Seerat awareness campaigns, and thematic panel discussions designed to promote reflection and active participation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two buildings, six crushing plants demolished4 minutes ago
-
Shop sealed for selling banned polythene bags4 minutes ago
-
IUB to celebrate Ashra Rahmatullil Aalameen (SAW)4 minutes ago
-
Court directs Adiala Jail's admin to allow PTI founder's lawyers, family members in hearings5 minutes ago
-
Afghan women approach IHC against deportation process5 minutes ago
-
SC seeks details of private company's shares5 minutes ago
-
8 injured in Mandi Bahauddin accident5 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on uplift schemes in Khanpur5 minutes ago
-
Mohtasib takes notice of prolonged traffic jams at Islamabad’s D-Chowk5 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police holds open court to address citizen concerns14 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed among children of miners14 minutes ago
-
100 modern electric buses on their way to Punjab : CM14 minutes ago