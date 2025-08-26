IUB to celebrate Ashra Rahmatullil Aalameen (SAW)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has commenced preparations to observe Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen (SAW) in line with Federal and provincial directives to mark the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran emphasized the spiritual and historical significance of this holy month, noting that it commemorates 1500 years since the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for bestowing the nation with the blessing of the Prophet (PBUH) and highlighted the importance of celebrating this occasion with reverence and devotion.

In collaboration with the Department of Public Relations and various student societies, the Seerat Chair has announced an extensive lineup of programs aimed at engaging faculty, students, and the broader public through both academic and spiritual events.

Dean of the Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, revealed that this year’s central theme will be “State Responsibilities in the Positive Use of Social Media: In the Light of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).” The program schedule includes a National Seerat Conference, Mahafil-e-Hamd-o-Naat, speech and essay competitions, debates, Seerat awareness campaigns, and thematic panel discussions designed to promote reflection and active participation.