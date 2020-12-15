UrduPoint.com
IUB To Help Professional Development Of Journalists

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:37 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC) Bahawalpur University on Tuesday said the University was working closely with the Press Club for the professional development of journalists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):Vice Chancellor (VC) Bahawalpur University on Tuesday said the University was working closely with the Press Club for the professional development of journalists.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two institutions under which training workshops would be held for journalists of Bahawalpur Division.

Addressing a special ceremony here at Press Club, he said the university also announced scholarships for the children of journalists, he said.

Additional Commissioner Mehr Khalid Ahmed, Sumera Malik Spokesperson Punjab Government and Member Syndicate IUB, President Press Club Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Islam Zameer, Shahid Akhtar Baloch, Razish Liaquat Puri, Osama Abbasi, Mahmood Zaheer, Anwar Grewal, Athar Fawq Awan, members of the Executive Body and a large number of journalists were also present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, additional commissioner Mehr Khalid Ahmed said role of Bahawalpur Press Club was vital in highlighting problems of the society assured full cooperation from the management.

In her address, renowned politician Sumera Malik appreciated the training programs and scholarships for journalists provided by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

She said that she was in touch with government for setting up a colony for journalists.

President Bahawalpur press club Naseer Ahmed Nasir said during his tenure he had established exemplary relations with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other stakeholders for promoting positive and professional journalism.

He said expansion and renovation of Press Club was in progress and full attention was also paid to development work. Establishment of Sadiq Library Corner is a major example in this regard, he added.

After the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur inaugurated the Sadiq Library.

Bahawalpur Press Club has offered lifetime membership to Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

President Press Club Bahawalpur Naseer Ahmad Nasir thanked the Vice Chancellor, Additional Commissioner and other guests.

VC Bahawalpur University thanked the President Press Club and members for the lifetime membership.

