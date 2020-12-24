UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB To Help SSUET In Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

IUB to help SSUET in plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :As a part of national plantation drive 'Plant for Pakistan', The lslamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in collaboration with Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Karachi has initiated plantations at two campuses (Gulshan-e-lqbal Campus and New Campus at Karachi education City).

This initiative is focused on green belts development over 200 acres of land. Under this initiative, as per advice of Vice Chancellor IUB Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, a team comprising three faculty members Dr. Muhammad Nafees, Dr. Muhammad Amin and Dr.

Muhammad Ahsan from Department of Horticultural Sciences, IUB visited both campuses of SSUET. The team advised different ornamental and fruiting trees along with land preparation, soil amendments and installation of high efficiency systems for controlled and surface irrigation to SSUET team.

In pursuance of this visit, a memorandum of collaboration will be signed between IUB and SSUET during the coming few months: and IUB team will provide technical support to SSUET in establishing the plant nursery, training of gardening team, landscape designing, orchard plantations and various other relevant aspects.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Education Visit Bahawalpur University Of Engineering And Technology IUB From

Recent Stories

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

14 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

39 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

41 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

56 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.