IUB to help SSUET in plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :As a part of national plantation drive 'Plant for Pakistan', The lslamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in collaboration with Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Karachi has initiated plantations at two campuses (Gulshan-e-lqbal Campus and New Campus at Karachi education City).

This initiative is focused on green belts development over 200 acres of land. Under this initiative, as per advice of Vice Chancellor IUB Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, a team comprising three faculty members Dr. Muhammad Nafees, Dr. Muhammad Amin and Dr.

Muhammad Ahsan from Department of Horticultural Sciences, IUB visited both campuses of SSUET. The team advised different ornamental and fruiting trees along with land preparation, soil amendments and installation of high efficiency systems for controlled and surface irrigation to SSUET team.

In pursuance of this visit, a memorandum of collaboration will be signed between IUB and SSUET during the coming few months: and IUB team will provide technical support to SSUET in establishing the plant nursery, training of gardening team, landscape designing, orchard plantations and various other relevant aspects.