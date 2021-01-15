IUB to host meeting of Education Policy 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A four-day high-level joint meeting on Education Policy 2021 will be organized by the Department of Education, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the federal ministry has selected IUB for the joint meeting of universities, schools and college education, and education experts of Southern Punjab.

The meeting will be held from January 25 to 28 at the historic Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall of Abbasia Campus.

Punjab Higher Education will forward the recommendations made by the participants to the federal government.

The discussions will be held on the uniform curriculum at the secondary level, technical and vocational education, cycle training, and quality education from school to college and university setting standards for national and international education goals and collaborating with international institutions.