IUB to offer dual degree program of Eastern, Chinese medicines

Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Friday held a meeting with Executive President Tang International Education Group Max Ma and agreed to collaborate in Research and Education in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Eastern Medicine

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Friday held a meeting with Executive President Tang International Education Group Max Ma and agreed to collaborate in Research and Education in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Eastern Medicine.

In the meeting Vice Chancellor National Skills University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar was also present.

It was decided that a Dual degree program of Eastern Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine will be offered in IUB.

Chinese Universities will offer scholarships to the graduates of Eastern Medicine (BEMS) for the research, clinical training and specialized Chinese Medicine Courses. Traditional Chinese Medicine center will also be established in IUB for the research, education and clinical training of Eastern Medicine graduates.

Furthermore, exchange of students and joint research projects of Eastern Medicine and Traditional Chinese Medicine will be offered to the graduates of Eastern Medicine.