IUB to organize 'Khawaja Farid' conference on Oct 25

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) ::Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) will organize 'Khawaja Farid' conference on October, 25 to aware the students about the philosophy of the famous Sufi poet and scholar to build their character.

Khawaja Ghulam Farid was a 19th century Sufi saint of Bahawalpur region whose mystic poems and religious teachings are much revered internationally.

The University's Khawaja Farid chair is working for promoting his poetry and philosophy and had conducted many gatherings so for to disseminate his message to public at large.

The National level conference will be attended by academia and scholars from all over the country.

Dr. Sadia Kamal a senior journalist and Ph.D on Khawaja Farid, said that the conference would be beneficial to highlight the philosophy and message of the great Sufi poet for establishing a peaceful society in the country.