IUB To Participate In Int'l Waqf Conference As Partner

Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and International Islamic University Malaysia, Al Madinah International University Malaysia, University Tun Abdul Razzaq and Waqf Center for Indonesia Development to host the 9th Global Waqf Conference.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the first university of Pakistan to participate in the International Waqf Conference as a partner. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob appreciated the efforts of the Department of Islamic and Conventional Banking and the Institute of business and Administrative Sciences to enhance liaison with international institutions.

He said"Waqf Finance is the best economic tool through which prosperity can be made possible. It is worth mentioning that the 9th Global Waqf Conference will be held on December 1 in Malaysia, Indonesia and Bahawalpur, Pakistan simultaneously."Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Treasurer Prof. Dr Abu Bakar, Head of Department of Islamic Banking Dr Areeba Khan, Director International Linkages Dr Abid Shehzad and faculty members were present on the occasion.

