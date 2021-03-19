IUB to plant 20,000 plants during plantation campaign: VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :On the occasion of World Forest Day, a tree plantation campaign of 20,000 plants was launched at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) under the auspices of the Department of Forestry Range and Wild Life Management.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Department of Forestry Prof. Dr Muhammad Tanveer, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce Tanveer Mehmood, Deans, Principal Officers, officers from Punjab Forest Department, WWF representatives and students participated in the tree-planting campaign.

The vice chancellor said that a plan has been made to plant 20,000 saplings in the IUB every year. In this regard, faculties, employees and students of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses are increasingly participating.

This tree planting campaign is part of the Prime Minister's Vision of Clean and Green Pakistan campaign. Fruit, shade and medicinal plants are being preferred for tree planting, he said. Similarly, attention is being paid to the cultivation of native plants so that these plants can be preserved for future generations.

The Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies is collaborating with the Hobara Foundation and other organizations to cultivate and preserve Cholistani plants, especially in the desert.

He said that the Forest Department has been cooperating with the Punjab Government and other public and private institutions for tree planting so as to increase the forest area in Bahawalpur Division. In keeping the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed campus green, the Department for Forest, The State Care Department and Farm Management are also playing a vital role.

Head of Department of Forestry Range and Wildlife Management Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi said that his department is currently focusing on the cultivation of medicinal plants. These include celery, spaghetti, linseed, bagla, takhm blingo, khoob kalan, fennel, soy, lettuce and clonji among many other plants.

He said that the cooperation of the Punjab Agriculture Research board is also involved in this regard. Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum, Director, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, said that the Biodiversity Park has been set up near Fort Derawar where researchers from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are conducting research on Cholistani plants and to preserve and popularize these rare plants Are active.