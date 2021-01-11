UrduPoint.com
IUB To Produce 2.5MW Solar Electricity

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

IUB to produce 2.5MW solar electricity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme, educational institutions are being shifted to solar energy on the direction of the Punjab government.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is also at the forefront of this mission of national service.

According to Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, installation of 5624 solar panels on an area of 11 acres in the university was in its early stages.

He said, it would also provide supply to the national grid system. The pilot project would generate electricity at a very low rate of Rs. 1.7 per unit. This would save the university expenditure about Rs 70 million annually.

The 2.5 MW power project would be completed before March 31, he said and added that specialty of this project was that the efforts of the university students were being utilized in its construction.

The energy project, which would be completed in a short span of 8 months, would generate 4 million units of electricity annually. Academic and social circles have appreciated the installation of this solar power plant and said that the efforts of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in teaching process or providing research opportunities, social improvement or promotion of knowledge economy, were commendable.

