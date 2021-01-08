UrduPoint.com
IUB VC Admires DUHS Karachi Role In Medicine

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Friday said that Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi was playing a significant role in the field of medicine.

The vice chancellor expressed these views while talking to Pro-Vice-Chancellor of DUHS Prof. Dr Zarnaz Wahid and DUHS's Institute of Nursing Director Dr Shehla Naseem Zafar during his visit to Dow International Medical College Karachi. Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob appreciated services of DUHS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Saeed Qureshi and his team, especially their outstanding contribution in the medical field.

The cooperation in the field of teaching and research between the two institutions was also discussed on the occasion. Director of Health education Project, the IUB Dr Fazal Mehmood Khan was also present during the meeting.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the IUB has recently stepped into the field of Allied Health Sciences and a state-of-the-art nursing school.

Similarly, departments of physiotherapy and medical lab technology have been set up in the University. In the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has an important place in the country.

Leading institutions like DUHS were the best example for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in setting up new departments of Medical Sciences.

During his visit, the Vice-Chancellor met with medical staff engaged in services and visited clinical laboratories, radiology, the College of Nursing and other departments.

