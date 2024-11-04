IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran has said that the Punjab government's initiative to launch the "Maryam Ki Dastak" app is aimed at bringing government services to the doorsteps of the people through modern technology

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran has said that the Punjab government's initiative to launch the "Maryam Ki Dastak" app is aimed at bringing government services to the doorsteps of the people through modern technology.

With the use of modern technology, citizens will be able to benefit from government services very quickly and at low cost. In this regard, teachers and students of universities, especially information technology departments, can make the delivery of government services to the public more effective and easy through new innovative apps. Under the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, collaboration between the Punjab Information Technology board and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a welcome and commendable initiative. The Vice Chancellor directed that the departments of management, computing and information technology of the university should promote collaboration with the Punjab government and other institutions in this regard.

Meanwhile, a seminar on Maryam Ki Dastak and Sustainable Innovations in Public Service Delivery was organized at the Institute of business Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board.

The seminar aimed to make public services effective and sustainable and highlight various initiatives including the Maryam Ki Dastak program of the Chief Minister of Punjab. Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal said that the importance of self-sustainability is key to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He said that on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, a mechanism is being formed in the university under which the implementation and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the university will be reviewed along with the benefits to the society. He also appreciated the efforts made by the Punjab Government and the Punjab Information Technology Board for the development of technology in public services.

Joint Director Punjab Information Technology Board Faisal Mumtaz gave a detailed discussion on the Maryam Ki Dastak program of the Chief Minister of Punjab, which is a revolutionary initiative for better communication with the community. Dr. Ali Junaid Khan, Assistant Professor, informed the participants about sustainable innovations and the role of technology in public service.