IUB VC Attends Education Conference In China
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Muhammad Kamran is attending an international conference on agriculture and education currently being held in China.
According to an official press release, a high-level delegation from Pakistan has arrived in Weifang, Shandong province, to participate in the China-Pakistan Modern Agriculture Industry-Education Collaborative Innovation Development Conference.
The Pakistani delegation includes Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur; Nadir Chattha, Secretary for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Punjab; Khan Muhammad, Science Counselor at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing; Mr Wang from ITMC; Mr.
Max Ma; Mr. Yasser Shakoor from UNI International; and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naveed Aslam, also from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
The visit by Pakistani officials, researchers, and academicians aims to strengthen Pakistan-China collaboration in modernizing agricultural technical education, enhancing industry-academia linkages, and exploring opportunities in precision agriculture. The focus areas include protected cultivation, post-harvest management, and skills development.
The conference also features engagements with local vocational and higher education institutions, along with agro-industry partners in Weifang.
