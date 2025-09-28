Open Menu

IUB VC Attends Education Conference In China

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

IUB VC attends education conference in China

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Muhammad Kamran is attending an international conference on agriculture and education currently being held in China.

According to an official press release, a high-level delegation from Pakistan has arrived in Weifang, Shandong province, to participate in the China-Pakistan Modern Agriculture Industry-Education Collaborative Innovation Development Conference.

The Pakistani delegation includes Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur; Nadir Chattha, Secretary for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Punjab; Khan Muhammad, Science Counselor at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing; Mr Wang from ITMC; Mr.

Max Ma; Mr. Yasser Shakoor from UNI International; and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naveed Aslam, also from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The visit by Pakistani officials, researchers, and academicians aims to strengthen Pakistan-China collaboration in modernizing agricultural technical education, enhancing industry-academia linkages, and exploring opportunities in precision agriculture. The focus areas include protected cultivation, post-harvest management, and skills development.

The conference also features engagements with local vocational and higher education institutions, along with agro-industry partners in Weifang.

Recent Stories

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

29 minutes ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

59 minutes ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leader ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

1 hour ago
 Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on O ..

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

2 hours ago
 Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

2 hours ago
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

3 hours ago
 Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

4 hours ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan