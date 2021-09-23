IUB VC, BCCI members visit GCCI

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and senior members of the Bahawalpur Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Thursday visited the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and senior members of the Bahawalpur Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Thursday visited the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

On this occasion, VC IUB and President of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, Chaudhry Waheedud din discussed collaboration in industrial and commercial projects and internships between the two institutions.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Tanveer Mehmood, Vice Presidents, Muneeb Malik, Ghulam Farid, Naseer Ahmed Nasir, Director Affiliation, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Munir Ahmed and Director Career Development, Shahid Durrani was also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob also called on Vice-Chancellor University of Gujarat Prof. Dr Shabbir Atiq and discussed cooperation in teaching and research between the two institutions.

It was also agreed to establish links between the two universities at the faculty and student level.

He said that the academy could not only provide the best manpower for innovation in the industry and global competition but also provide innovative ideas.

The President of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked the Vice-Chancellor and his delegation for their visit and reiterated the memorandum of understanding in Bahawalpur and assured his full cooperation.

Haji Nisar Mehmood Group Leader and members Ghulam Muhammad, Imtiaz Kausar, Qamar Khurshid, Mirza Altaf Baig also addressed the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor accompanied by the delegation also visited various industrial establishments including Khurshid Fan, GFC Fan, Hameed Ceramics and Furniture and Pipe Industry Companies.