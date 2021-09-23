UrduPoint.com

IUB VC, BCCI Members Visit GCCI

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:06 PM

IUB VC, BCCI members visit GCCI

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and senior members of the Bahawalpur Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Thursday visited the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and senior members of the Bahawalpur Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Thursday visited the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

On this occasion, VC IUB and President of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, Chaudhry Waheedud din discussed collaboration in industrial and commercial projects and internships between the two institutions.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Tanveer Mehmood, Vice Presidents, Muneeb Malik, Ghulam Farid, Naseer Ahmed Nasir, Director Affiliation, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Munir Ahmed and Director Career Development, Shahid Durrani was also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob also called on Vice-Chancellor University of Gujarat Prof. Dr Shabbir Atiq and discussed cooperation in teaching and research between the two institutions.

It was also agreed to establish links between the two universities at the faculty and student level.

He said that the academy could not only provide the best manpower for innovation in the industry and global competition but also provide innovative ideas.

The President of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked the Vice-Chancellor and his delegation for their visit and reiterated the memorandum of understanding in Bahawalpur and assured his full cooperation.

Haji Nisar Mehmood Group Leader and members Ghulam Muhammad, Imtiaz Kausar, Qamar Khurshid, Mirza Altaf Baig also addressed the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor accompanied by the delegation also visited various industrial establishments including Khurshid Fan, GFC Fan, Hameed Ceramics and Furniture and Pipe Industry Companies.

Related Topics

Chambers Of Commerce Student Visit Bahawalpur Nasir Chamber IUB Commerce Industry Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

7 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

7 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

7 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

7 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.