IUB VC Condemns Atrocities Against IIOJK People

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC) Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran has strongly condemned Indian forces atrocities, being committed against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was addressing a ceremony at the IUB to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. The ceremony was attended by a large number of faculty members, administrative officers, students, and staff.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Kamran stated that the entire Pakistani nation had been protesting against the illegal and oppressive actions taken by India on August 5, 2019. He highlighted that the abrogation of Article 370 is a clear violation of United Nations resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.

“The people of Kashmir have rejected this forced and unjust move,” he said.

Professor Dr. Abdul Rauf, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Professor Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences & Commerce, Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha Chairman Department of Social Work and other academicians also attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, IUB organized a seminar that was attended by faculty members, students, officers, and representatives from various student societies. The speakers of the seminar urged international community to come forward to play their due role to rid innocent people of Kashmir from brutalities and atrocities being committed by Indian forces.

