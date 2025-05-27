IUB VC Emphasizes Student Engagement Through Student Panchayat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran highlighted the importance of the Student Panchayat in fostering direct communication between students and university leadership.
Addressing the inaugural session in the Central Auditorium, he said, "The happiness and success of our students are our own. Their problems are ours, and we are committed to hearing and resolving them promptly." He praised students for their talent and potential, stressing the university’s commitment to nurturing these qualities. "Our goal is to develop responsible, patriotic citizens capable of facing national challenges," he remarked. The Vice-Chancellor linked this initiative to national unity, citing recent successes like the Haq Operation “Bunyan Al-Marsoos” as shining examples of collective strength.
Prof. Dr. Kamran urged students to uphold high moral values, citing Seerat Pak as the ideal moral compass. He also announced the introduction of a comprehensive code of conduct for university functions, rooted in Islamic values, the Two-Nation Theory, and local cultural traditions, reflecting the unique identity of Bahawalpur.
This code will be shared during events and posted on the university website.
The event saw the participation of several senior officials, including Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Directors of Academics, Students Affairs, and Public Relations, and faculty members. Dr. Sajila Kausar read out the code of conduct, which was overseen by Deputy Registrar Fatima Junaid.
During the session, students presented their concerns and suggestions directly to the Vice Chancellor. Prof. Dr. Kamran expressed his commitment to making the Panchayat a regular feature, ensuring ongoing dialogue between students and university leadership. The students appreciated this initiative, thanking the Vice Chancellor for launching the Student Panchayat, symbolizing a new era of open communication and mutual cooperation.
