IUB VC for positive role of teachers in promotion of media

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mehboob has said the teachers of mass communication should play their positive role to further improve the performance of media in the country.

He was talking to a delegation from Institution of Communication Studies the University of the Punjab Lahore headed by Prof. Dr Bushra H.Rehman and other members of Media Teachers Association.

The VC apprised them about different development projects of physical and academic infrastructure in the University. The members of the delegation appreciated the vision of the vice chancellor and reformation to transform according to the future needs of the country.

They hoped that the model of IUB will be an example for other institutions of higher education. The delegation also visited the Department of Media Studies, the IUB.

Addressing the faculty members and students, Dr Bushra briefed regarding AMCAP and stated that its main objective is to bring the academia and the media professionals closer so that they should be benefited from the experiences and knowledge of each other for the purpose of improving the quality of media education and functioning of media.

She also invited students and faculty members to join the doctoral spring school and international conference being organized in February 2021. The students and faculty members welcomed the members of the delegation and termed their visit as a great opportunity of networking with academia and scholars.

All faculty members including Prof. Dr Sajjad Paracha, Prof. Dr Wajid Khan, Dr Abida Noureen, Dr.Awais Gillani, Dr Zubair Jatoi, Dr Malik Adnan, Ali Hassan and Shafaq Manzoor, Associate Lecturers and a large number of MPhil and PhD students attended the session and discussed various academic matters with visiting scholars Dr Abida Ashraf, Dr Fawad Mehmood of Punjab University, Dr Zahid Bilal from Okara University and Dr Zaeem Yasin from Lahore College for Women University.