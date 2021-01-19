IUB VC inaugurates lab at Civil Engineering Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has inaugurated state-of-the-art laboratory in the Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor has said that this laboratory was a great addition to the Faculty of Engineering. He said Bachelor, Master and M.Phil and PhD students in Civil and Mechanical Engineering will benefit from these devices.

The latest equipment for this laboratory was imported from Germany. With the formation of laboratories, the engineering laboratories of the IUB have been equipped with unique and modern machines of their kind all over the country.

According to Dean, Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr Muhammad Amjad, this equipment of worth Rs 65 million contain practical training equipment for Hydraulic Engineering and Fluid Mechanics.

Similarly, Flume, costing Rs 10 million, will help students in research on open channel flow, sediment transport, hydraulic and flow machinery. Head of Department of Civil Engineering Dr Akbar Malik, Chairman of Electronics Dr Shahab Ahmad Niazi, Chairman of Information and Telecommunication System Dr Muhammad Ali Qureshi, Chairman of Computer System Dr Muhammad Kashif and faculty members of Civil Engineering Department and students were also present on the occasion.