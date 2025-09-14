IUB VC Stresses Scientific Planning, Media Role In Flood Management
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, has underscored the urgent need for scientific planning and an integrated strategy to address the challenge of river floods and other natural disasters.
According to an official press release, Dr Kamran expressed these views during a Pakistan Television (PTV) talk show on floods and disaster management. He said that losses caused by natural disasters could be significantly reduced through modern research, improved infrastructure, and effective public awareness campaigns.
Highlighting the importance of the media, the Vice Chancellor noted that timely and accurate information helps guide citizens with safety measures during emergencies. He urged media and educational institutions to work jointly in creating awareness to protect lives and property in disaster situations.
Dr Kamran was joined on the program by Dr. Malik Adnan, Chairman Department of Media and Communication Studies; Dr. Riaz Sindhar, President ASA IUB; General Manager ptv Multan Shafqat Malik; and senior politician, analyst, and water affairs expert Malik Haider Usman.
Recent Stories
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to eradicating obscenity from theatre: Azma Bokhari51 seconds ago
-
Floodwater starts receding in Bahawalpur53 seconds ago
-
IUB VC stresses scientific planning, media role in flood management54 seconds ago
-
Police traces 775 criminals, recovers 5510 vehicle56 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue crackdown against liquor, 12 arrested, 110 liters seized57 seconds ago
-
Four arrested, Over 5.5 kg drugs seized in anti-drug operations58 seconds ago
-
Dolphin Squad seizes over 12-kg heroin59 seconds ago
-
6 SHOs among 8 police officials suspended over different charges1 minute ago
-
Rapid Plantation: 23,000 trees to be grown in a 7km area1 minute ago
-
Two die, as many injured in Bahawalpur road mishap11 minutes ago
-
One dead, five injured as building's portion collapses in Saddar Bazaar21 minutes ago
-
3 killed firing incident in Tank21 minutes ago