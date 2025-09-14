Open Menu

IUB VC Stresses Scientific Planning, Media Role In Flood Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, has underscored the urgent need for scientific planning and an integrated strategy to address the challenge of river floods and other natural disasters.

According to an official press release, Dr Kamran expressed these views during a Pakistan Television (PTV) talk show on floods and disaster management. He said that losses caused by natural disasters could be significantly reduced through modern research, improved infrastructure, and effective public awareness campaigns.

Highlighting the importance of the media, the Vice Chancellor noted that timely and accurate information helps guide citizens with safety measures during emergencies. He urged media and educational institutions to work jointly in creating awareness to protect lives and property in disaster situations.

Dr Kamran was joined on the program by Dr. Malik Adnan, Chairman Department of Media and Communication Studies; Dr. Riaz Sindhar, President ASA IUB; General Manager ptv Multan Shafqat Malik; and senior politician, analyst, and water affairs expert Malik Haider Usman.

