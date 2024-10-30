IUB VC Terms 'Honahaar Scholarship' Gift For Students Of South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Islamia University Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology
Multan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran said on Wednesday that 'Honahaar Scholarship
Program' by Chief Minister Punjab was the best way to give students access to higher education
across the province.
He said that thousands of students would benefit from the scheme, which was the best gift for youth
of South Punjab. The students of Islamia University Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University
of Engineering & Technology Multan were actively participating in these scholarships.
The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of directorate of financial assistance team for conducting
interviews and other activities for the Chief Minister Honhaar Scholarship Program.
He directed the
authorities concerned to ensure transparency and efficiency in the processes. The verification of
documents and interviews were held at Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus under the Chief Minister's Honahaar Scholarship Program.
More than 1,200 students participated in document verification and interviews. Associate Professor
Department of Computer Science, Government Sadiq College Women's University Bahawalpur Dr Shabana Ramzan represented the Punjab Higher Education Commission in the interviews.
