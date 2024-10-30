Open Menu

IUB VC Terms 'Honahaar Scholarship' Gift For Students Of South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

IUB VC terms 'Honahaar Scholarship' gift for students of South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Islamia University Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology

Multan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran said on Wednesday that 'Honahaar Scholarship

Program' by Chief Minister Punjab was the best way to give students access to higher education

across the province.

He said that thousands of students would benefit from the scheme, which was the best gift for youth

of South Punjab. The students of Islamia University Bahawalpur and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University

of Engineering & Technology Multan were actively participating in these scholarships.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of directorate of financial assistance team for conducting

interviews and other activities for the Chief Minister Honhaar Scholarship Program.

He directed the

authorities concerned to ensure transparency and efficiency in the processes. The verification of

documents and interviews were held at Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus under the Chief Minister's Honahaar Scholarship Program.

More than 1,200 students participated in document verification and interviews. Associate Professor

Department of Computer Science, Government Sadiq College Women's University Bahawalpur Dr Shabana Ramzan represented the Punjab Higher Education Commission in the interviews.

