IUB VC Vows To Promote Tourism

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

IUB VC vows to promote tourism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Wednesday said that in accordance with the vision of the Federal government, the varsity was playing a vital role in promoting tourism.

For this purpose, the Tourism Management Department has been set up where degree programs in Tourism Management have been introduced.

Similarly, IUB Tourism Directorate has been set up for the long term promotion of tourism. The vice chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with Managing Director of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Tanveer Jabbar at his office.

Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Imran Rashid Head of Department of Tourism Management, Salman Qureshi Deputy Registrar Hostels and Fayyaz Ahmed Deputy Manager Events were present on this occasion.

The vice chancellor said that like last year, this year also the IUB, District Administration, Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry would extend full cooperation in organizing the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

A special bus service will be run for the convenience of students and tourists on this occasion. Teachers and students of Performing Arts Society and Tourism Development Society will take a full part in these activities. During the meeting, the proposed Memorandum of Understanding between Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and the IUB was also discussed.

