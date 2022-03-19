IUB-YLS-2022 held summit at university

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), a Young Leaders Summit 2022 was held at the varsity premises which was attended by stakeholders from different walks of life.

Young Leaders Summit 2022 was organized by Islamia University Bahawalpur Entrepreneurship Society.

Over 40 leaders from industry, commerce and other walks of life attended the conference. Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Eng. Athar Mahboob was chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the conference, the VC said that IUB had been playing important role in promoting activities pertaining to economy and business. He said that standard seduction was being provided at the university to prepare young leaders to play their role in national economy.