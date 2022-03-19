UrduPoint.com

IUB-YLS-2022 Held Summit At University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

IUB-YLS-2022 held summit at university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), a Young Leaders Summit 2022 was held at the varsity premises which was attended by stakeholders from different walks of life.

Young Leaders Summit 2022 was organized by Islamia University Bahawalpur Entrepreneurship Society.

Over 40 leaders from industry, commerce and other walks of life attended the conference. Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Eng. Athar Mahboob was chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the conference, the VC said that IUB had been playing important role in promoting activities pertaining to economy and business. He said that standard seduction was being provided at the university to prepare young leaders to play their role in national economy.

Related Topics

Business Young Bahawalpur IUB Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

22 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for t ..

Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

58 minutes ago
 PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, K ..

Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>