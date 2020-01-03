UrduPoint.com
IUB's 20,000 Students Assets Of Knowledge Economy: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary has said that 20,000 students of 58 departments of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) were assets of knowledge economy thus they would play significant role in country's development.

He said this in a meeting with Vice Chancellor, IUB, Engineer Prof-Dr, Athar Mehboob (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) who visited Commissioner Office here.

He expressed his happiness that 100 PhD scholars had joined IUB as academicians. "It is sign of development that very educated persons had been imparting education to thousands of students at the varsity, "the Commissioner said.

The Vice Chancellor informed the Commissioner that 8,000 new students had got their admission to several facilities of IUB during new academic year. He said that steps had been taken to increase number of PhD faculty members to 400 in the university.

"IUB will soon be ranked as one of best universities of the country in connection with performance as measures had been taken to increase strength of PhD faculty members to 400 to deliver standard education to students at Science, Arts, business Management, Education, Islamic Studies and other faculties," he maintained.

Commissioner Bahawalpur expressed his satisfaction that the IUB transport service's operation had been extended to 40 kilometers range from the varsity in order to provide transport facility to students living in suburb of the city.

He appreciated the university management's decision to launch nine new departments at the varsity.

Later, VC, IUB presented the university souvenir to the Commissioner Bahawalpur.

