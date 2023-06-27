BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Finance and Planning Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved budget recommendations worth Rs.12.9 billion for the financial year 2023-24.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abubakar presented the budget for the new financial year.

In the budget, the construction and development of the university, the promotion of research activities, and the welfare and scholarships of the employees and students have been especially focused.

An amount of Rs.2.5 billion has been allocated for development expenditures. In the meeting, committee members Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Chairman of Commerce Department Prof.

Dr. Abdul Majid Makki, Chairperson of Arabic Department Prof. Dr. Raheela Khalid Qureshi, representative of Punjab Ministry of Finance Shahzad Akhtar, and representative of Higher education Commission Tariq Mahmood attended the meeting.