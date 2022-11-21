UrduPoint.com

IUB's Digital South Punjab Road Show's First Phase Inaugurated In RYK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

IUB's Digital South Punjab Road Show's first phase inaugurated in RYK

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Digital South Punjab Road Show 2022 by the Directorate of Information Technology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is going on in the cities and towns of Rahim Yar Khan district in its first phase.

Digital South Punjab Road Show was inaugurated with the anniversary celebrations of Sadiqabad Tehsil. A huge ceremony was organized in Rahim Yar Khan. Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob was the chief guest on this occasion. Rizwan Majeed, founder of Digital South Punjab Road Show and Director of IT Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and IT experts, entrepreneurs, and important people from all over Pakistan were present.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said in his address that in the era of the knowledge economy, Digital South Punjab Road Show will prove to be the best way to bring the knowledge workers of South Punjab to the global market. He said that he has been serving in South Punjab for the last 8 years. "There is immense potential and talent in the youth of this region and through the Digital South Punjab campaign, these youth will make South Punjab the center of information technology not only in Pakistan but also in the world," he said.

He said that 8 years ago, he started the work for the establishment and construction of Khawaja Farid University of Information and Technology, Rahim Yar Khan then the educated youth of this region supported him and made the impossible possible in a short period of 4 years.

A world-class university was established in the last district of South Punjab. Now, these youths have taken the initiative to make South Punjab the hub of IT and they hope that our youth will make this region the center of IT in the world with their faith and determination.

He said that by connecting agriculture and related sectors with IT in this region, the destiny of this region can be changed and a great chain of social and economic development can be started which will bring prosperity to this region. He said that through the Digital South Punjab roadshow campaign, policymakers, and decision-making institutions will get the awareness of the talent of this region and patronize IT infrastructure and IT entrepreneurs in this region, and connect them with the national and global market.

Digital South Punjab Roadshow Founder, and Director IT, Rizwan Majeed said that this sector has billions of Dollars of potential, and through e-business, this region can be connected to the global market. Their endeavor is to bring experts from all over Pakistan to meet local entrepreneurs and create an integrated network of contacts that connects them to the global economy.

On this occasion, various institutions belonging to the IT industry set up stalls where the youth were given awareness about entrepreneurship.

