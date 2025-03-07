(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Institute of Physics at the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) celebrated the International Women’s Day with a special event in recognition of the outstanding contributions of women to fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Member Syndicate Dr. Alia Nazir hosted the event. The center aims to provide guidance, resources and opportunities to encourage more women to pursue and specialize in careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The event was presided over by Director Students Affairs and Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof.

Dr. Abdul Rauf. Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Rubina Bhatti expressed their commitment to advancing the role of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

An exhibition was also organized by the students at the event. The Departments of Biology, Mathematics, Architecture Engineering, and the Institute of Physics actively participated in this exhibition. Director Institute of Physics, Professor Dr. Altaf Hussain thanked all the distinguished guests, faculty members, and students for their participation and encouragement.