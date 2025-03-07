Open Menu

IUB's Institute Of Physics Recognises Women's Contribution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

IUB's Institute of Physics recognises women's contribution

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Institute of Physics at the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) celebrated the International Women’s Day with a special event in recognition of the outstanding contributions of women to fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Member Syndicate Dr. Alia Nazir hosted the event. The center aims to provide guidance, resources and opportunities to encourage more women to pursue and specialize in careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The event was presided over by Director Students Affairs and Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof.

Dr. Abdul Rauf. Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Rubina Bhatti expressed their commitment to advancing the role of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

An exhibition was also organized by the students at the event. The Departments of Biology, Mathematics, Architecture Engineering, and the Institute of Physics actively participated in this exhibition. Director Institute of Physics, Professor Dr. Altaf Hussain thanked all the distinguished guests, faculty members, and students for their participation and encouragement.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

2 minutes ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

47 minutes ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

47 minutes ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

2 hours ago
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

2 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

3 hours ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

3 hours ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan