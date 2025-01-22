IUB's World University Ranking Improves
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is continuously advancing in global rankings.
Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani said on Wednesday the IUB is continuously improving teaching and research while focusing on sustainable development goals. The varsity has achieved an important milestone by achieving subject-wise rankings in the 2025 Times Higher World University Rankings by subject.
The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked 401–500 in the field of Engineering, 401–500 in Life Sciences, 501–600 in Medicine and Health, 501–600 in Social Sciences, 601–800 in business and Economics, 601–800 in Computer Science and 601–800 in Physical Sciences in the 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
It is worth mentioning that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has shown significant improvement in many subjects compared to the previous year. In particular, the department of Engineering improved from 501-600 to 401-500, Medicine and Health improved from 601-800 to 501-600, and Life Sciences improved from 601-800 to 401-500. Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani congratulated the Deans, Chairpersons, Principal Officers, and the Quality Enhancement Cell team. He said that this achievement strengthens the position of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as a leading institution of higher education in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK earns prestigious rankings in global institutions6 minutes ago
-
IUB's World University Ranking improves6 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 246 minutes ago
-
Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to motor vehicles ordinance6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 112 kg drugs in 4 operations6 minutes ago
-
Commodore Mahmood's book “From a Mountain Boy to a Destroyer’s Captain” launched15 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan meets with YPF leadership15 minutes ago
-
Man killed in train accident16 minutes ago
-
UAJK achieves prestigious recognition in world university rankings 202516 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar grieved over deaths, destruction by landslides, floods in Indonesia16 minutes ago
-
Anemia widespread among youth: Hematologist16 minutes ago
-
National Skills University earns prestigious candidacy for European Vocational Excellence Certificat ..16 minutes ago