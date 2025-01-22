Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is continuously advancing in global rankings.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani said on Wednesday the IUB is continuously improving teaching and research while focusing on sustainable development goals. The varsity has achieved an important milestone by achieving subject-wise rankings in the 2025 Times Higher World University Rankings by subject.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked 401–500 in the field of Engineering, 401–500 in Life Sciences, 501–600 in Medicine and Health, 501–600 in Social Sciences, 601–800 in business and Economics, 601–800 in Computer Science and 601–800 in Physical Sciences in the 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

It is worth mentioning that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has shown significant improvement in many subjects compared to the previous year. In particular, the department of Engineering improved from 501-600 to 401-500, Medicine and Health improved from 601-800 to 501-600, and Life Sciences improved from 601-800 to 401-500. Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani congratulated the Deans, Chairpersons, Principal Officers, and the Quality Enhancement Cell team. He said that this achievement strengthens the position of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as a leading institution of higher education in Pakistan.

