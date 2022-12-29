UrduPoint.com

IUC Condemned Building Of Public-Park At Land Of Eidgah Kalan

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IUC condemned building of Public-Park at land of Eidgah Kalan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Ittehad-ul-Ulema Council (IUC) on Thursday condemned the decision of Tehsil Muncipal Administration (TMA) Dera to build a public park on the land of 150 years old historic Eidgah and termed it as un-Islamic and illegal project.

Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Eidgah Kalan, IUC Provincial Amir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mufti Abdul Wahid Qureshi said that it was a conspiracy hatched by the PTI's provincial government in the name of filling the area and boundary wall. Mufti said the council would not allow this project to be completed as it was an un-Islamic and illegal one.

"We will render every sacrifice to stop this un-Islamic and illegal project under which the status of a 150-year-old historic Eidgah is being changed into a public park by TMA Dera," Mufti Abdul Wahid Qureshi said.

He claimed that it was a unanimous decision of all Ulema that conversion of a land, designated for offering Eid prayers, into a public park was un-Islamic and illegal under Sharia.

On this occasion, Mufti Abdul Wahid Qureshi was flanked by District President of Ahle Sunnat Qari Muhammad Ijaz Farooqui and District Spokesperson of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Pakistan Qari Muhammad Umair Farooqui besides Custodian of Jamia Masjid Eidgah Kalan Maulana Ahmed Shoaib and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mosque Mufti All Government

Recent Stories

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

6 minutes ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

10 minutes ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

13 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

27 minutes ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.