IUC condemned building of Public-Park at land of Eidgah Kalan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Ittehad-ul-Ulema Council (IUC) on Thursday condemned the decision of Tehsil Muncipal Administration (TMA) Dera to build a public park on the land of 150 years old historic Eidgah and termed it as un-Islamic and illegal project.

Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Eidgah Kalan, IUC Provincial Amir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mufti Abdul Wahid Qureshi said that it was a conspiracy hatched by the PTI's provincial government in the name of filling the area and boundary wall. Mufti said the council would not allow this project to be completed as it was an un-Islamic and illegal one.

"We will render every sacrifice to stop this un-Islamic and illegal project under which the status of a 150-year-old historic Eidgah is being changed into a public park by TMA Dera," Mufti Abdul Wahid Qureshi said.

He claimed that it was a unanimous decision of all Ulema that conversion of a land, designated for offering Eid prayers, into a public park was un-Islamic and illegal under Sharia.

On this occasion, Mufti Abdul Wahid Qureshi was flanked by District President of Ahle Sunnat Qari Muhammad Ijaz Farooqui and District Spokesperson of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Pakistan Qari Muhammad Umair Farooqui besides Custodian of Jamia Masjid Eidgah Kalan Maulana Ahmed Shoaib and others.