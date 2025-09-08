Open Menu

IUC Distributes Relief Items Among Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Imamia Ulema Council (IUC), Kohat on Monday distributed relief items among the people affected by the floods in Swat and Buner.

The believers from Bangash and Orakzai areas generously provided cash aid, medical supplies and other essential

items under the spirit of serving the suffering humanity.

The relief goods were delivered to the affected areas under the leadership of

renowned religious and social Leader, Allama Syed Noor Agha Beheshti.

On this occasion, the victims wholeheartedly appreciated this noble initiative

and prayed for the cooperation of those who cooperated.

Talking to the media persons, Allama Syed Noor Agha Beheshti said that the IUC had always been committed to the mission of humanitarian

service, adding it was our religious and moral duty to help the suffering humanity during natural disasters.

He emphasized that all sections of the nation should fully help the flood victims in this hour of

difficulty so that they could return to normal life as soon as possible.

