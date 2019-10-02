UrduPoint.com
IUCN Conducts Training Of Government Officials For Coping With Forest Fires In Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:49 PM

IUCN conducts training of government officials for coping with forest fires in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A training session on forest fire control and management for the senior officials of Punjab Forest Department was organized by IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, Punjab Forest Department at the Punjab Forest Services Academy, Ghorra Ghali Murree under the UNDP-GEF funded Sustainable Forest Management project.

On this occasion, the Conservator Forest North Punjab Athar Shah Khaga appreciated the efforts of all the partners for focusing on the most important issue of forest fires which he termed as the biggest threat to the forests. He emphasized on joint efforts in improving the state of forests in Pakistan by all the public and private stakeholders and organizations like IUCN and others, a press release said.

Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan Mahmood Akhtar Cheema appreciated the establishment of the Punjab Forest Services academy by the Additional Secretary Forest (Technical) Punjab, Shahid Rashid Awan.

He highlighted the efforts of Ministry of Climate Change in promoting the state of forest in the country through the initiatives like Ten billion Tree Tsunami programme, where IUCN Pakistan is also assisting the Government of Pakistan.

He acknowledged the continued support of the Sustainable Forest Management project in making this initiative possible.

He focused on value of forests as these are the natural assets of Pakistan and added since Pakistan has a low forest cover and forest fires can damage the ecosystem hence such trainings will be beneficial for taking preventive and remedial measures which are followed as per international practice.Local communities can play a major role in forest fire control.

He appreciated the support by Director Punjab Forest Services Academy Abdul Razzaq, for rendering the services of the Academy in the capacity building of the senior staff members of the Forest Department.

National Project Manager, Sustainable Forest Management Mohammad Ayaz Khan and the participants of the training from Punjab Forest Department witnessed and appreciated the provision of Forest Fire Control Equipment and Human Safety items for the forest fighters.

Manager Islamabad programme Office, IUCN Pakistan Fauzia Bilqis Malik informed that a training manual on forest fire control is developed in urdu for the use by all level for staff and respective community. She informed about another training for field staff of Punjab Forest Department after this.

