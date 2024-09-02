IUCN Pakistan Celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving Wildlife
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 11:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) IUCN Pakistan Monday observed World Beach Day 2024 at Sandspit, Karachi, under its project ‘Building Resilience of Coastal Ecological and Social Systems of Pakistan’.
Students and teachers from Government Boys and Girls Secondary School Younisabad participated in the event to raise awareness on the significance of beaches, which serve as a rich ecosystem for marine life, safeguards shorelines, and provide livelihood support to local communities, a news release said.
The event featured interactive discussions and a beach cleaning drive engaging students and teachers. This received an encouraging response and commitment from the participants to protect the beaches.
A briefing was provided on the significance of protecting the coast for maintaining ecological balance, supporting marine life, and safeguarding local communities. These activities were aimed at creating awareness on the need to maintain a clean environment within the beaches to avoid pollution and also to protect them for future generations.
Speaking during the event, Ifrah Naseem, Associate Environmental education and Communication at IUCN Pakistan, said that beaches along Sindh and Balochistan coast are confronted with serious threat of pollution. We need to protect these beaches as they provide habitat to the wildlife and offer a diverse range of ecotourism opportunities. She also said that Sandspit beach is a popular destination for marine turtles such as green turtles. Community engagement can help save these marine turtles. "Every action against pollution is a step towards a cleaner and safer world for people and the wildlife," she remarked.
Certificates were distributed to participating students, while the school was awarded a shield of appreciation in honor of its efforts showcased.
At the end of the event, students expressed commitment to safeguarding the beaches along the Pakistan coast and conserving the associated wildlife.
