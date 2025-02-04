IUCN Pakistan, Climate Hub Forum partner for climate resilience

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan and the Climate Hub Forum have pledged to collaborate on climate advocacy, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable waste management to strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience.

At a high-level meeting in Islamabad, IUCN Pakistan’s Country Head, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, engaged with Climate Hub Forum leaders Aamir Sadozai and Erum Khan, along with key environmental stakeholders.

Discussions focused on joint initiatives, policy advocacy, and community-driven sustainability efforts.

IUCN honored Sadozai and Khan for their leadership in climate action, presenting them with souvenirs and publications. As a gesture of collaboration, Sadozai pinned IUCN officials during the meeting.

The Climate Hub Forum outlined its key initiatives, including, One Million Trees Plantation Drive – Urban reforestation and mangrove restoration.

Zero Waste & Beach Cleaning Initiative – Policy advocacy, beach clean-ups, and circular economy solutions.

Art for Climate Change – Awareness through murals and digital storytelling.

Climate education & Training Program – Climate literacy for teachers and youth.

IUCN Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability through projects like the Green Pakistan Program, Mangroves for the Future, and Biodiversity Action Plans.

Both organizations agreed to accelerate joint climate action and policy advocacy for a greener Pakistan.