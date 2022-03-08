UrduPoint.com

IUCN Pakistan, HRDN Plants Mangroves At Port Qasim To Mark International Women's Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 06:47 PM

IUCN Pakistan, HRDN plants mangroves at Port Qasim to mark International Women's Day

International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN Pakistan) in collaboration with its member organizations Human Resource Development Network (HRDN), Health And Nutrition Society (HANDS) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) celebrated International Women's Day at Tor Island, Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN Pakistan) in collaboration with its member organizations Human Resource Development Network (HRDN), Health And Nutrition Society (HANDS) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) celebrated International Women's Day at Tor Island, Port Qasim.

The members of HRDN and IUCN staff members also participated in this activity. The participants planted saplings of Rhizophora specie of mangroves to mark the International Women's Day 2022, said a news release received here.

Chief Executive Officer of HRDN Robeela Bangash briefed the participants on the importance of the day and benefits of mangroves in safeguarding the coast. The activity was carried out under the awareness and capacity building initiatives of the Climate Change Gender Action Plan (ccGAP) project.

IUCN Pakistan is supporting Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan in developing the first National Climate Change Gender Action Plan (ccGAP) with the readiness grant of Green Climate Fund. ccGAP is built around six priority sectors including forest and biodiversity, integrated coastal management, disaster risk reduction, agriculture and food security, water and sanitation, and energy and transport.

International Women's Day is a global day to celebrate and acknowledge the social, economic, cultural and political achievements and contribution of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate this day and highlight the achievements of the shining stars.

The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2022 is 'BreakTheBias'. Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. "Knowing that bias exists isn't enough. Action is needed to level the playing field", it said.

Coordinator, Coastal Ecosystem, IUCN Pakistan Dr. Babar Hussain briefed the participants about IUCN's efforts towards mangroves plantation and restoration which spans over more than three decades.

He also appreciated the contribution of the participants by planting the mangroves saplings on the International Women's Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Agriculture Women Government Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PAF commemorates induction of French Mirages in na ..

PAF commemorates induction of French Mirages in national fleet

1 minute ago
 Two suspects held in separate Police operations

Two suspects held in separate Police operations

1 minute ago
 Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secr ..

Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secretariat against Prime Minister ..

1 minute ago
 Board of Revenue organizes awareness session on La ..

Board of Revenue organizes awareness session on Land Settlement

1 minute ago
 Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

Historic Pakistan-Australia Test ends in a draw

6 minutes ago
 9 more tested positive for coronavirus

9 more tested positive for coronavirus

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>