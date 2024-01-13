IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing site Minapin Nagar

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with the Community Welfare Foundation Minapin, and Pakistan Adventure Club, inaugurated the Rock Climbing Site, established under the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) funded Biodiversity Safeguarding Project

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with the Community Welfare Foundation Minapin, and Pakistan Adventure Club, inaugurated the Rock Climbing Site, established under the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) funded Biodiversity Safeguarding Project.

The event was graced as a chief guest by Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Secretary Finance GB and Waqas Johar, Deputy Commissioner Nagar also joined as a guest of honour.

While speaking to the audience Jamali appreciated the efforts of IUCN and AICS for their efforts to promote sustainable tourism. He mentioned that Gilgit-Baltistan has a huge potential for Eco-adventure and cultural tourism and efforts should be made to tap this potential.

Waqas Johar, DC Nagar also applauded the efforts of IUCN for the sustainable development of the planet. He stressed promoting Ecotourism so that both the environment and local livelihoods be safeguarded.

Dr. Saeed Abbas, Biodiversity Expert IUCN thanked the master trainers from Pakistan Adventure Club. He further mentioned that this activity is in connection with IUCN's sports for Nature Global initiative which is mandated to highlight the importance of nature for a sustainable future.

Earlier IUCN organised two days of Rock Climbing Training for local youth on the 10th and 11th of January, 2024.

Master trainers from Pakistan Adventure Club, Tahir Imran, Dr Naveed Iqbal and Fahad Mahmood trained around 30 local youth in rock climbing. Renowned Mountaineer Wajid ullah Nagri and famous Spanish Rock Climber Norbert Manen I Perez, also contributed as Master Trainer.

15 of the trainers participated in the Rock Climbing Competition on the 12th of January. Farman secured the first position, completing the track in an impressive 34 seconds, while Masroor claimed the second position with a time of 44 seconds.

Zahid secured the third position, completing the track in 45 seconds.

This event was participated by local community elders, youth and notably Norbert Manen I Perez, Famous Spanish Rock climber, Mahnoor Saleh, Pride of Pakistan awardee and IUCN's Youth Ambassador for Environment GB, Tahir Imran, President of Pakistan Adventure Club, Aftab Mehmood DFO Nagar, Iqbal Hussain, Director Tourism GB, representatives from WWF, SLF & GBRSP.

The participants appreciated IUCN for their efforts in sustainable tourism promotion and for leading biodiversity conservation across GB. In the end, tokens of appreciation were awarded to the top-ranked climbers of the Rock Climbing Competition event.