ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN-Pakistan) in it's report on Tharparkar’s natural ecosystem underscored the need for the establishment of a conservation program for critically endangered plant species, including the development of a seed bank and the promotion of sustainable harvesting practices.

This was recommended in the IUCN-SECMC Report and Documentary on Biodiversity of Thar which was launched here on Wednesday.

The report also indicated the need for implementation of a community-based conservation program for the threatened animal and plant species, including awareness-raising campaigns and the development of alternative livelihoods for local communities. This report is a two-and-a-half-year study conducted by a team of experts from Sindh Wildlife Department, Zoological Society of Pakistan, Baanh Beli and distinguished academic institutions.

Dr. Muzafar Hussain Siorhi, Botanical Expert, Khairpur University, Prof. Z.B. Mirza, Conservationist and Lead Author of the study, and Naveed Ali Soomro, Manager Sindh Programme IUCN Pakistan gave a featured presentation on the overall study while Javed Ahmed Mahar, Conservator Wildlife, Sindh Wildlife Department, delivered a special address.

“This is the first of its kind study that has been done in the district Tharparker region to document the existing flora and fauna in the region, analyse their distribution patterns, evaluate their susceptibility, and identify potential threats to these invaluable natural assets,” said Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative IUCN Pakistan.

Cheema added that the survey discovered 149 plant species in the area, including some previously unknown to the region while the survey documented a total 205 bird species, 41 mammal species, 31 reptile and amphibian species, and 1065 invertebrate species in the region.

Amir Iqbal, CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Thar Foundation (TF), in his keynote address, said “Through the partnership with IUCN, we are dedicated to supporting the sustainability and enhancement of the Tharparkar's region. The report's findings will showcase the beauty and fascination of Tharparkar, raising much-needed awareness and efforts for the region's ecological treasures.”

He further added, that livestock and agriculture are the one of the crucial economic activities of the community in Tharparkar as the animals feed freely in the rangelands, which are the natural habitats of many plant and animal species.

“The documented species were also assessed against the IUCN Red List of threatened flora and fauna and found 3 birds and 1 plant species to be critically endangered, 2 birds and 1 plant species to be endangered, 6 birds vulnerable, 10 birds, and 1 mammal and 1 reptile to be near threatened,” said Cheema.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said report was conducted with the support of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan in partnership with the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) under their CSR project “Partnership for Biodiversity Conservation in Thar”.