IUCN signs agreement for implementing Biodiversity Management Plan in Jhelum river area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :IUCN, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and Karot Power Company (Pvt) Ltd. formalized a joint collaboration under which IUCN will implement the Biodiversity Management Plan of the company's 720 MW hydropower project in the Jhelum River area.

This is the first partnership initiative between the two organizations. Under the agreement, IUCN will be implementing the biodiversity management plan and IUCN as an implementation organization will maintain contact with local communities and stakeholders and promote awareness on biodiversity protection/conservation amongst them, reads a press release issued here on Wednesday.

This will include development of community awareness programmes along with watch and ward services pertaining to national parks.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials/representatives from both companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan, termed this agreement a significant milestone that will pave the way for biodiversity conservation on a larger scale in future.

He also applauded Karot's efforts and commitment to the conservation of nature and biodiversity reflected through this initiative, aimed at conservation of both flora and fauna and the national parks.

Cheema highlighted+ the current efforts underway at IUCN towards nature conservation through some of its ongoing projects as well.

"This is an excellent example of our business and Biodiversity Programme, which aims at taking the private sector along and implementing environmental friendly practices," he added.

The Karot hydropower project is a 720MW run-of-river project being built on the Jhelum River, in Pakistan and is one of the early prioritized project of CPEC.

The main objective of the BMP is to demonstrate 'No Net Loss' of biodiversity in natural habitats where feasible.