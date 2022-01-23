IUCPSS completes 10-year academic collaboration with other universities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The first-ever academic collaborative setup in Pakistan the 'Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences' (IUCPSS) has completed its ten years successfully. This unique initiative was undertaken on 23rd January 2012 at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the presence of former Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi and ten vice-chancellors representing Federal capital and all four provinces.

The National Coordinator IUCPSS Murtaza Noor while talking to APP, thanks to vice chancellors, academia, IUCPSS member institutions, and partner organizations across the country for their decade-long unrelenting support.

Elaborating on recent accomplishments, he told that the five weeks international workshop on "Effective Online Teaching and Assessment Skills" from July to August 2020 was a great success. This workshop created an international core group of professionals interacting with Pakistani faculty members to use technology in educational delivery and assessment.

Moreover, a workshop bringing newly inducted Vice Chancellors/Rectors together produced more interactions among higher education institutions brought sustainable collaboration and exchanges among academic leaders of the country. He further told that the National Student Societies Network under the umbrella of IUCPSS has received immense interest and so far more than fifty universities have joined this useful network. This network will mutually benefit youth across the country and fully empower academic leadership in utilizing youth's potential towards their academic pursuits and effective engagement of the students at university campuses. Implementing the recommendations of the first-ever Roadmap on Peaceful and Tolerant University Campuses, the campus-based student societies are being strengthened. He told that Pakistan's first-ever National Student Societies Convention and Expo will be organized this year.