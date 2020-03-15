IUCPSS launches awareness campaign on COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) has launched country-wide an awareness campaign on coronavirus.

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the largest network of Pakistani universities, members and partner organisations, said IUCPSS National Coordinator Murtaza Noor on Sunday.

In this regard, he said a special public service messages and programs would be aired on channels, social media pages and various campus radios for the larger benefit of the students and general community across the country.

This campaign would be run with the assistance of universities and social media volunteers, he added.

Moreover, he said, technical assistance would be provided to the universities for the engagement of the students through online modes.

Various online capacity building sessions would also be organized, Murtaza said adding that a special helpline has also been established for the technical assistance of member and partner universities.

In addition, daily updates, government instructions and best international practices being adopted by the universities across the globe, are also being shared with the universities on regular basis, he informed.