Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

IUCPSS to strengthen alumni associations across Pakistan, Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), a largest network of Pakistani universities, in collaboration with Global Academics Leadership academy (GALA) and its member universities has announced new initiative on Strengthening Alumni Networks across Pakistan and Asia.

The objective of the initiative is to establish and strengthen alumni networks at the higher education institutions through organising capacity building workshops/sessions on effective networking and fund raising skills.

It also aimed at provision of technical assistance, sharing best international, regional and national best practices and facilitation in signing cooperative agreements among the alumni networks and associations.

According to National Coordinator Inter University Consortium, Murtaza Noor, the alumni have always played a major role in the development and progress of top-ranked universities in the world ranking.

Luminous alumni are not only considered as the pride of an institution, rather they assisted their alma mater at all levels including governance, fiscal support, mentorship and several other fronts, he added.

In Pakistan, he said, this precious resource has never been explored to its full capacity, adding this initiative will be greatly helpful in mobilising the alumni to pay back to their respective alma maters through all possible means especially during this critical time when the universities are facing a lot of financial and other difficulties due to COVID-19.

A group of international and national experts has already been engaged in making this initiative more successful and result-oriented, he briefed.

He said that through this programme, the alumni networks of various universities would come closer to one another and would learn from each other's knowledge, experiences and expertise aimed at welfare of the students and the universities.

