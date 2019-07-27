UrduPoint.com
Ivanka Trump Offers Support To Pakistan For Women Empowerment

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 32 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:32 AM

Zulfi Bukhari called on US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari called on US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka, who serves as the Adviser to Donald Trump, offered support to Pakistan for the empowerment of women. She expressed her willingness to initiate several projects in Pakistan for the welfare of women.

Both the parties agreed to enhance coordination in various fields between the two countries.

They also discussed employment opportunities, vocational training, economic development plans and promotion of business opportunities for the youth.

Speaking about the meeting, Zulfi Bukhari said, “Equal opportunities will be available to both men and women…relations between both countries have started to move towards the right direction and more success will be achieved on the diplomatic front in the next few months.”

