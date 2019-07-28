ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the interest shown by Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President and his adviser, for launching women development programmes in Pakistan would help realize Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of women empowerment.

Dr Firdous in a tweet, appreciated Ivanka's for expressing her desire in recent meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari, for uplifting human development sector in Pakistan.

She said Ivanka's support for the prime minister's Ehsas Programme and her offer to enhance bilateral cooperation for human resource development and women empowerment in the country would yield positive results.

Firdous said Ivanka was playing positive role in cementing Pak-US relations.

She said the rights of women were fully ensured in islam and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Women half of society were playing a vital role in development of societies across the world by working in various fields. Economic empowerment of women was critical for economic prosperity of a country, she remarked.