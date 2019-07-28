UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ivanka's Offer To Help Realize PM's Vision For Women Empowerment: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Ivanka's offer to help realize PM's vision for women empowerment: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the interest shown by Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President and his adviser, for launching women development programmes in Pakistan would help realize Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of women empowerment.

Dr Firdous in a tweet, appreciated Ivanka's for expressing her desire in recent meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari, for uplifting human development sector in Pakistan.

She said Ivanka's support for the prime minister's Ehsas Programme and her offer to enhance bilateral cooperation for human resource development and women empowerment in the country would yield positive results.

Firdous said Ivanka was playing positive role in cementing Pak-US relations.

She said the rights of women were fully ensured in islam and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Women half of society were playing a vital role in development of societies across the world by working in various fields. Economic empowerment of women was critical for economic prosperity of a country, she remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Trump Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

13 minutes ago

Celebs pour in support for Mahira Khan following F ..

38 minutes ago

Journalist Irfan Siddiqui’s bail approved

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq welcomes Ivanka Trump's offer to ..

1 hour ago

Sialkot man poisons his children over domestic dis ..

1 hour ago

Travel eye software to help capture suspects in Pu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.