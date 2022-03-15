(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States (U.S.) Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that he has great respect for Punjab culture and traditions.

Speaking at the graduating ceremony of English Works! Program at a local hotel on Tuesday, he said he was humbled to receive and wear a turban - a revered headgear worn by people across Punjab.

The U.S. Consul General also felicitated Punjabis on the advent of Punjabi new year which is celebrated on 14th March every year. He showed great reverence towards the turban and held it in his lap the whole time during the ceremony.

Addressing the successful candidates of English Works! Program of the US embassy Islamabad, he said, "Your new skills will help you find better jobs, support your families and become community leaders who contribute to building a prosperous, proud and peaceful Pakistan.

" Makaneole further said, "You are no longer English Works! Students but you are English Works! alumni now," adding, "As alumni you are invited to join Pakistan the Pakistan-US alumni Network (PUAN) - the largest US government exchange program in the world." The English for Workforce Development in Pakistan, popularly known as English Works! help the unemployed and under-employed youth between the age group 17-25 improve their language skills to increase the chances of employability. The students from Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Lahore attended the ceremony.

The students presented different skits, songs and cultural dance performance commemorating Punjab Culture day.

CG Makaneole gave away certificated among the successful students who passed the 6 month language course.