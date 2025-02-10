IVF Treatment Not Available In Govt Hospitals: Nelson Azeem
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Nelson Azeem has revealed that advanced infertility treatments, such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), are currently unavailable in any government hospital under the ministry's jurisdiction
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Nelson Azeem has revealed that advanced infertility treatments, such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), are currently unavailable in any government hospital under the ministry's jurisdiction.
The disclosure came in response to inquiries in the National Assembly during Question Hour session, regarding the availability and cost of such services in Pakistan.
In a bid to enhance healthcare services and ensure better treatment options for patients, he said the government is considering setting up a system where private hospitals would be engaged to provide IVF services at concessional rates.
This initiative aims to bridge the gap in healthcare facilities, especially in government centers, where certain treatments, such as fertility services, are not currently available, he added.
He suggests that until government centers are equipped to offer these services, private hospitals would step in to provide treatment at subsidized rates.
This move is expected to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for the general public.
He explained that health is a devolved subject in Pakistan, meaning provincial governments are responsible for allocating budgets for healthcare services. At the Federal and regional levels, district-level health facilities prioritize essential services such as maternal and child health, as well as infectious disease control, over specialized infertility care due to resource limitations.
Despite the absence of IVF services, he noted that public sector tertiary and teaching hospitals do offer advanced treatments for infertility. These include cyclic hormonal assessments, oral medications, and surgical interventions for conditions such as fallopian tube reconstruction and fibroid removal.
Recent Stories
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20 ..
Amid winter storms, UN appeals for full aid access to war-ravaged Gaza
DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff
DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers ..
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal
CM directs rehabilitation of unemployed individuals affected by anti-encroachmen ..
IVF treatment not available in govt hospitals: Nelson Azeem
Two matches conclude in first Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament
Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday
CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest o ..
Court denies bail to police officer in exploitation case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff7 minutes ago
-
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers stalled: Ran8 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal7 minutes ago
-
CM directs rehabilitation of unemployed individuals affected by anti-encroachment drive3 minutes ago
-
IVF treatment not available in govt hospitals: Nelson Azeem3 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest of terrorists3 minutes ago
-
Court denies bail to police officer in exploitation case3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons47 minutes ago
-
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)47 minutes ago
-
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: Dr Darshan47 minutes ago
-
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt48 minutes ago
-
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi47 minutes ago