IVF Treatment Not Available In Govt Hospitals: Nelson Azeem

Published February 10, 2025

IVF treatment not available in govt hospitals: Nelson Azeem

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Nelson Azeem has revealed that advanced infertility treatments, such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), are currently unavailable in any government hospital under the ministry's jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Nelson Azeem has revealed that advanced infertility treatments, such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), are currently unavailable in any government hospital under the ministry's jurisdiction.

The disclosure came in response to inquiries in the National Assembly during Question Hour session, regarding the availability and cost of such services in Pakistan.

In a bid to enhance healthcare services and ensure better treatment options for patients, he said the government is considering setting up a system where private hospitals would be engaged to provide IVF services at concessional rates.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap in healthcare facilities, especially in government centers, where certain treatments, such as fertility services, are not currently available, he added.

He suggests that until government centers are equipped to offer these services, private hospitals would step in to provide treatment at subsidized rates.

This move is expected to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for the general public.

He explained that health is a devolved subject in Pakistan, meaning provincial governments are responsible for allocating budgets for healthcare services. At the Federal and regional levels, district-level health facilities prioritize essential services such as maternal and child health, as well as infectious disease control, over specialized infertility care due to resource limitations.

Despite the absence of IVF services, he noted that public sector tertiary and teaching hospitals do offer advanced treatments for infertility. These include cyclic hormonal assessments, oral medications, and surgical interventions for conditions such as fallopian tube reconstruction and fibroid removal.

